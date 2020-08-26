Morgan, Lloyd Earl "Skip"

PORTAGE - Lloyd Earl "Skip" Morgan, age 71, passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison.

Lloyd was born on Jan. 25, 1949, in Columbia County, Wis., the son of Clifford and Eleanor (Tomlinson) Morgan. He recently worked for Dawn's Foods until his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Timmi) Morgan, Russell Morgan, Jody (Jessica) Morgan, John Morgan, Joseph (Alyssa Cotton) Morgan, all of Portage; siblings, Linda (Scott) Kuhlman of Pardeeville, Sharon (Warren) Harvey of Colfax, Jeff (Jeannine) Morgan of Michigan, Penny (Gordy) Bennett of Eau Claire; his grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. Inurnment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg for their wonderful care and concern.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.