Frisk, Donald Albert

NEW LISBON - Donald Albert Frisk, age 88, of New Lisbon died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the home he was born at on the family farm in the town of Lisbon. Don was born to Albert and Lillian (Roselle) Frisk on July 12, 1932. Don was raised in the town of Lisbon and went to the Oak Hill country school near the farm. He later graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1950.

Don was married to Beverly Brokopp for 24 years and they had three children, Robert, Ruth and Donna. He was later united in marriage to Evelyn Dorothy Hornickel on Aug. 22, 1987, at the first Baptist Church in New Lisbon.

His hobbies included woodworking, fishing and traveling. Don was a Rural Mail Carrier for 32 years; he also drove school bus for 10 years. He enjoyed tending to his chickens and taking care of his big beautiful garden.

Don is survived by his son, Robert (Koreen) Frisk of New Lisbon; daughters, Ruth Frisk and Donna (Tracy) Shellenberger both of Eau Claire, Wis.; and by stepchildren, Janice (Jay) Jordan of Menomonie, Wis., Jim Peterson of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and Judy (Randy) Tholen of Lake Mills, Wis.; and by 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn, on Nov. 9, 2015; and his brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the FRISK FARM located at N5706 County Rd. B, New Lisbon, WI 53950. Relatives and friends may call at the farm on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.