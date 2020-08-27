Whereatt, David Frederick

GEORGETOWN, Texas - David Frederick Whereatt, 79, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, just five days short of his 80th birthday at Baylor, Scott, White Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Dave was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Mauston, Wis., to Gordon and Frances Whereatt of Camp Douglas, Wis. He attended Orange Mills School in Camp Douglas and graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1958.

Dave was in the U.S. Army from 1960-1969 and served in the Vietnam War. After he returned home, he began a career with Phillips/Magnavox. He had the opportunity to work on the Apollo 11 mission. He moved Havelock, N.C., to work at Cherry Point MCAS base. During that time, he met Phyllis Whitehead Whereatt and they were married Feb. 24, 1973. His job took them to many locations, with the last in Germany.

When they returned to the states, Dave and Phyllis settled in Bear Grass, N.C., to raise cattle and sheep. Then they returned to Morehead City, N.C., before Phyllis's death

Dave decided on a new career path driving a 18th wheeler for Schneider. While driving cross country he reconnected with a high school friend, Erin Davies, whom he married and settled with in Georgetown, Texas.

Surviving are his children, Michelle Warren and husband Robert of Raleigh, N.C., Kyle Quillen of McDonough, Ga., and Angie Davis and husband Kirk of Morehead City, N.C.; and his sister, Katherine Leitza and husband Anthony of Wausau, Wis.; sister-in-law, Karen Whereatt of Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren, Tyler Quillen and wife Brooke of Woodstock, Ga., Victoria Quillen of McDonough, Ga., and Kim Kremling and husband Keith and children; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially his morning group of friends at the Monument Café in Georgetown.

A special thank you to Mike Moscatello of Georgetown, a great friend who helped Dave out when needed.

Preceded in death by his wives, Phyllis Whitehead Whereatt, Erin Davies Whereatt; his parents, Gordon and Frances Whereatt; his daughter-in-law, Linda Marie Quillen; and his brother, Vernon Whereatt.

Since Dave was involved with the American Legion and Vietnam Vets we ask in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to one of the following:

Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 or

American Legion, Abe A Harrison Post 174, 1000 N. College Street, Georgetown, Texas 78627.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at HUSTLER CEMETERY, Hustler, Wis. The service is being handled by Hare Funeral Home, New Lisbon, Wis. Due to COVID-19 we are requesting that you wear a mask and socially distance. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the service webcasting through Hare Funeral Home website.