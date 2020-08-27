Smit, Theodore Arnold

WAUPUN - Theodore Arnold Smit, age 87 of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.

Ted was born on Feb. 20, 1933, in Alto, Wis., a son of Teunis and Grace (Sloper) Smit. He graduated from Brandon High School. Ted served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in both Japan and Korea. On Sept. 6, 1958, he was united in marriage to Pat Stadler at St. Josaphat's Church in Oshkosh. Ted was a farmer locally his whole life.

Ted is survived by his children, Jeff (Chris) Smit of Brandon, Sharon (Terry) Tornow of Oshkosh and Lori (Jim) Foote of Brandon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Lynette Smit of Brandon; one brother, Clyde Smit; two sisters, Gladys Krueger and Norma Smit; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene Rohan, Judy (Milo) Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents; a son, Steve; a brother, Wayne (Pat) Smit and a brother-in-law, Marvin Krueger.

Visitation for Ted will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Ted will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, with Pastor Nina Zick officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Brandon. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 210 of Waupun.

A memorial fund has been established in Ted's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com