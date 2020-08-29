Beal, Edward A. "Ed"

FALL RIVER - Edward A. "Ed" Beal, age 71, lost his brief, difficult battle with cancer on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, while at Agrace HospiceCenter in Fitchburg. He was born on Aug. 14, 1949, in Madison, to Albert and Marjorie (Bluel) Beal. Ed attended Lincoln Elementary School in Madison, Sacred Hearts Parochial School in Sun Prairie and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1967. As a child he enjoyed being a Boy Scout and often told stories of his many camping expeditions as a scout. He met the love of his life, Kathleen Hemling, in her cousin's milk house. They were married on Oct. 19, 1974, at the Columbus United Methodist Church in Columbus. He was employed at Wisconsin Porcelain in Sun Prairie for 30 years and worked 18 years for the Fall River School District where he enjoyed seeing the students every day. In his spare time, Ed loved watching his sons sporting events and musical performances, cheering on his grandsons in sports and watching TV with his dog Missy on his lap. He also enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards, attending dinners at local supper clubs and taking short road trips. Survivors include his wife, Kathy, of 45 years; three sons, Kevin (Dawn Golliher) of Fall River, Kurt (Stacey) of Portage and Kenny (Angela) of Fall River; four grandchildren, Tyvin Beal, Kyan Beal, Hudson Beal and Hayden Dykstra; one sister, Joanne (Guy) Hermanson; one brother, Gordon (Sue) Beal; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Florence Hemling. No services are planned at this time. We encourage you to share online condolences with Ed's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

