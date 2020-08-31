Menu
Vernon Aaroen
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Aaroen, Vernon Martin

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - Vernon M. Aaroen, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Randolph, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the son of Martin and Elizabeth (Bultman) Aaroen, who preceded him in death. He married Peggy Le Berg on June 21, 1974.

He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and was a First Lieutenant in the U. S. Army, Signal Corp. He served as CEO of Farm Credit Services in Juneau and Janesville, Wis., for 34 years before retiring in 1992. He then moved to Phoenix, Ariz., in 1997 and has been a year-round resident since that time, enjoying retirement with his wife and friends of Mountain Brook Village. Vern especially enjoyed his time on the golf course with the "Good Old Boys," and his former days on the farm with his Belgian draft horses.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Dave (Shar) Knapp of Brookfield, Wis., Doug (Pam) Knapp of Waupun, Wis., Ann (Todd) Sobrilsky of Brookfield, Wis., Mark (Marcy) Aaroen of Johnson City, Tenn., Joan (Kevin) Hernke of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Marlene (Rev. Carl) Peters of Green Bay, Wis.; along with sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.


Published by WiscNews.com on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
