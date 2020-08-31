Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillie Frank
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1931
DIED
August 24, 2020

Frank, Lillie J.

BURNETT - Lillie J. Frank, 89, of Burnett passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Lillie will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Lillie was born the daughter of George and Josephine (Grey) Secoy on July 22, 1931 in Kilborn, Wis. On Dec. 27, 1947 she was united in marriage with Milton W. Frank in Portage. Lillie was employed by Abbots Laboratory in Chicago, Waupun Shoe Factory and area canning factories. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Lillie also enjoyed gardening, embroidering, making homemade wine, reading out of the dictionary. Lillie and Milton would socialize and go hunting with Hank Aaron, Eddie Matthews and other Milwaukee Braves players.

She will be missed by her children; Carrie Moritz of Burnett, James (Lyn) Frank of Boscobel, Wis. and Betty Koch-Miller of Randolph, grandchildren; Tami (Keith) Binder, Ted Frank, Craig (Meg) Frank, Dustin (Lexia) Frank, Keaton Koch and Secoy Koch-Miller, great-grandchildren; Brandon, Haley, Johnathan, Brian, Hannah, Tavish, Pierson, Savoya, Kalub, Gillian and Serenity, great-great-grandchild; Brantley, nieces and nephews; Nina (Dennis) Braun, Neada (Terry) Welsch, Neal Frank and Willard Schlieter Jr. Lillie is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; George and Josephine Secoy, father and mother-in-law; Theodore and Elizabeth Frank, her husband Milton is 1999, grandson; Richard Jr., two sons-in law; Richard Moritz and Eugene Miller, sisters; Edith (Willard) Schlieter, Pearl (Sarge) Lowe, Rose (Hugh Sr.) Sturm, her brother; George Secoy Jr. and an infant nephew.

The family would like to thank Hillside Manor's caregivers for all their care and compassion throughout the years.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
31
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Aug
31
Service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
A Special & sweet lady--was always so Great/Nice to me--Dare I say "Friend" who have nicest & warmest memories of--& that WONDERFUL Smile---The Lord has A special Angel in his house for sure--Enjoy your rest & Peace Sweet lady
Brian Beske
Family Friend
August 28, 2020