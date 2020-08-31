Frank, Lillie J.

BURNETT - Lillie J. Frank, 89, of Burnett passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Lillie will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Lillie was born the daughter of George and Josephine (Grey) Secoy on July 22, 1931 in Kilborn, Wis. On Dec. 27, 1947 she was united in marriage with Milton W. Frank in Portage. Lillie was employed by Abbots Laboratory in Chicago, Waupun Shoe Factory and area canning factories. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Lillie also enjoyed gardening, embroidering, making homemade wine, reading out of the dictionary. Lillie and Milton would socialize and go hunting with Hank Aaron, Eddie Matthews and other Milwaukee Braves players.

She will be missed by her children; Carrie Moritz of Burnett, James (Lyn) Frank of Boscobel, Wis. and Betty Koch-Miller of Randolph, grandchildren; Tami (Keith) Binder, Ted Frank, Craig (Meg) Frank, Dustin (Lexia) Frank, Keaton Koch and Secoy Koch-Miller, great-grandchildren; Brandon, Haley, Johnathan, Brian, Hannah, Tavish, Pierson, Savoya, Kalub, Gillian and Serenity, great-great-grandchild; Brantley, nieces and nephews; Nina (Dennis) Braun, Neada (Terry) Welsch, Neal Frank and Willard Schlieter Jr. Lillie is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; George and Josephine Secoy, father and mother-in-law; Theodore and Elizabeth Frank, her husband Milton is 1999, grandson; Richard Jr., two sons-in law; Richard Moritz and Eugene Miller, sisters; Edith (Willard) Schlieter, Pearl (Sarge) Lowe, Rose (Hugh Sr.) Sturm, her brother; George Secoy Jr. and an infant nephew.

The family would like to thank Hillside Manor's caregivers for all their care and compassion throughout the years.

