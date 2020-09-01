Keller, Susan Marie

IRON RIDGE - Susan Marie Keller, age 73, of Iron Ridge drifted into her eternal rest on Aug. 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born the daughter of Elon 'Zeke' and Zatha Darlene (Welch) Walter in Stevens Point, Wis. on Aug. 9, 1947. Sue's father Zeke was relocated to Mayville for work in 1963. She was a 1965 graduate of Mayville High School.

Sue was united in marriage to William "Bill" Keller Jr. on Aug. 14, 1965 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, and she truly loved all of the 55 years of marriage to her loving husband Bill.

Sue had done many things over the years, but her passion was taking care of those who were ill and/or in failing health, and often went out of her way to do so. She did all of this from the goodness of her heart.

As a faithful member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, another joy for Sue was being a member of the ladies aide group where she helped to plan, prep, and serve countless funeral luncheons and Holiday meals for her fellow parishioners.

Whatever the need, she was always there to lend a helping hand.

Sue loved her family, and especially loved taking care of her grandchildren, "adopted" grandchildren, and recent great grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her husband Bill Jr. of Iron Ridge. Her children William Keller III of Iron Ridge, Katheryn Merkes, of Horicon, and Dean Keller of Iron Ridge, her grandchildren Jason (fiancée Kelly) Keller, William 'Chaz' (special friend Ashley) Keller IV, and Kaleena (Sean) Baker, Rayna Merkes, David (fiancée Holly) Keller, Alyssa (special friend Michael) Keller, and John (special friend Lilly) Keller, and her great grandchildren Damien (eight) and Oliver (one).

Her siblings Nancy (Walter) Peterson of Stevens Point, George (Anita) Walter of Stevens Point, Edward (Diana) Walter of Stevens Point, Marion 'Salty' (Aggie) Walter of Mayville, and Linda (Jack) Eickendorf of Stevens Point.

Her brothers and sisters in-law Betty McVicker of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ron (Ursula) Keller of Iron Ridge, Janet (Ron) Wendling of Theresa, Charles (JoAnn) Keller of Iron Ridge, Mickey Kliefoth of Mayville, Marianne (Rudy) Mohr of West Bend, Verna (Larry) Scola of Green Valley, Ariz., Dan (Barb) Keller of Iron Ridge, Gladys (Bob) Lange of Horicon, Donald 'Ike' (Sue) Keller of Kekoskee, Shirley (Loren) Giese of Mayville, Bob (Barb) Keller of Mayville, and Sharon (Dave) Schaller of Baldwin, Mo.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elon 'Zeke' and Zatha Darlene (Welch) Walter, Her in laws William Sr. and Mildred Keller, brothers in law David Keller and Jerry Kliefoth, two nieces, and two nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Matthews Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. The service will be recorded and can be viewed at KoepsellFH.com on Sue's obituary page.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.

Memorials can be sent to St. Matthews Lutheran Church towards the new video system, or the UW Carbone Cancer Research Center in Madison, Wis.

A special heartfelt thanks to Debbie, Molly, and the staff at Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam, Nancy and Wally Peterson, and all those who helped care for her.