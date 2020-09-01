Bergman, Carolyn "Carrie"

STEVENS POINT - Carolyn "Carrie" Bergman, 76, of Stevens Point, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Baraboo, Wis., to Wilber and Gyritha Steinke.

Carolyn married Edward Bergman on Sept. 26, 1964 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. They settled in Stevens Point in the mid 1970's and established their business, Bergman Builders. Together they also built and managed several rental properties. After building hundreds of homes in the Stevens Point area, Carolyn and Ed retired in 2005 but continued to work part-time for their son, Kurt. Carolyn enjoyed travelling the United States with her family in their motor home. More recently, Carolyn and Ed travelled to Europe several times to visit their son, Brian, and also enjoyed several cruises and bus trips with friends. There were many trips to casinos where Carolyn loved to play slot machines telling her children she was spending their inheritance. Carolyn also loved gardening, grew many of her own vegetables, and had beautiful flower beds throughout her yard.

Over the years, Carolyn worked several different jobs but was first and foremost a dedicated mother. She was not only mom but also chauffer, homework checker, nurse, maid and chef. She especially loved her role as Grandma Carrie.

She is survived by her sons Kurt (Stacy), Stevens Point, and Brian (Sarah), Greenville, SC. She was grandma to five grandchildren: Brooke (Matt Lapour), Jeremy, Madalyn, Katelyn and Hannah. She was great-grandma or "GG" to great-granddaughter, Bria. She is also survived by her siblings, Dolores (Ed) Hahn and Dennis (Tammy) Steinke all of Baraboo, several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, parents and brother, Donald.

Friends and family will gather from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home at 2911 Plover Road, Plover. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3rd at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1919 Wyatt Avenue, Stevens Point. Friends and family will also gather at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the Church. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND AT THE FUNERAL SERVICE. Pisarski funeral home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Carolyn was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stevens Point. She was comforted by her strong faith in Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life she now has. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School.