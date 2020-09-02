Vossekuil, Doris Rose Scharf

WAUPUN - Doris Rose Scharf Vossekuil, 95, of Waupun, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 at the Christian Home.

Doris was born Jan. 3, 1925 in Brownsville, the daughter of Fred and Mildred Steiner Scharf. Doris attended Brownsville and Lomira schools as well as Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. Doris received her nursing degree in 1947 at St. Agnes School Nursing in Fond du Lac during WWII through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program. She worked at St. Agnes Hospital, Beaver Dam Hospital, and helped open Waupun Memorial Hospital. Doris ended her nursing career at the Christian Home in Waupun. On Aug. 1, 1949 she married Jerald Vossekuil in Lomira. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Doris was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and in the Waupun community. After Jerry died in 1991 Doris moved to their lake home near Wild Rose. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Saxeville. During this time Doris attended the Lay School of Ministry of the ELCA. She was active in Lutheran World Relief projects at her churches and led and participated in Bible studies. Doris enjoyed traveling with Jerry and later with friends. Doris moved back to Waupun in 2011.

Doris is survived by a daughter, Christine VanBuren of Waupun; a son, Gary (Sherry) Vossekuil of Juneau; grandchildren: Emily (Daniel) Beekman of Alabama, and Adam (Samantha) VanBuren of Waupun ; great-grandsons: Kian and Rhett Beekman; a sister, Shirley Scharf; a sister-in-law, Ramona Scharf; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; a son-in-law, Larry VanBuren; brothers: Robert and Marlon Scharf; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wilton and Angeline Zick.

Friends and relatives of Doris Vossekuil may call on the family on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 10 to 11 a.m. Private family services will follow with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Please follow the current COVID-19 protocol.

Doris's family would like to thank the Christian Home in Waupun and Agnesian Hospice Hope for the excellent and compassionate care given to our mom and grandma.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.