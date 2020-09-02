Katsma, Dewey

RANDOLPH - Dewey Katsma, age 86, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Dewey was born on May 2, 1934, in Columbia County, a son of Sam and Mary (Kuik) Katsma. On Nov. 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Vernette Dykstra in Friesland where they lived all their married life. Dewey worked for National Rivet for 40 years and served as Foreman for 22 of those years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Cambria Legion Post 401. He was a member of the Village of Friesland Fire Department for 32 years. Dewey was a member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon and sang in the Male Chorus and Choir. He was on the village board for 16 years and worked part time for the village of Friesland. Dewey will be remembered for his handy work in many areas, he loved to help his kids fix things, make things and always liked to keep busy. He took great pride in the 2 tractors he restored. Dewey was a universal grandpa to his grandchildren and the neighborhood kids. As a member of the Cambria American Legion, he really loved to meet new people and try new activities.

Dewey is survived by his five children, Sharry Stiemsma of Randolph, David (Mary) Katsma of Cambria, Karen (George) Aalsma of Waupun, Doug (Peggy) Katsma of Waupun and Dan (Amy) Katsma of Cambria; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Katsma of Beaver Dam; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and another great-granddaughter on the way; four siblings, Katie Boersma of Randolph, Clarence (Gertie) Katsma of Cambria, Evelyn Vander Galien of Friesland and Carol Moat of Oregon, Wis.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Siebert Kooima, Dorothy Blok and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vernette; a son, Donald Katsma; a son-in-law, Rick Stiemsma; a sister, Gertie (George) Slager, Jennie (Hank) Westra, Elsie (Sam) Winkel, Dorothy (Frank) Leystra and Ann Kooima and a brother, Ted Katsma, Gerald (Pauline) Katsma and brothers-in-law, Bill Vander Galien and Ray Moat.

Visitation for Dewey will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, WI.

A funeral service for Dewey will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at church with Pastor Stephen Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been directed to Randolph Christian School and CWCS.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

