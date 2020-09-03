Menu
David Phillips

Phillips, David C. "Flipper"

REEDSBURG - David "Flipper" C. Phillips, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at home with his family. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on July 11, 1951, in Richland Center, to Clinton C. and Dolora (Kennedy) Phillips. He was a 1969 graduate of Reedsburg High School. He worked at Blakeslee Septic Systems and Soil Testing for over 25 years. He was married to the love of his life Sandy, on Sept. 16, 1983, for 37 years.

David enjoyed gardening, fishing, and camping. Family always came first to him. He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children, Chad (Anastasia) Strampe and Lacey (Erin) Hall; his grandchildren, Brooke, Madison, Nicholas, Mason, Sabrina, and Gavin; his mother, Dolora (Ed) Phillips-Brewer; his siblings, Ron (Barb) Phillips, Kim (Stacey)Phillips, and Alice (Joe) Chenoweth; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. www.roseberrys.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Sandy & Family; It is with great sadness that I read of Dave's death. Flipper and I have been friends since the 60's. I wish i had stopped out to see Dave but alas, one never seems to take the time. Flipper will be missed. My deepest condolences. Tom
Tom Peters
September 2, 2020
Phillips family. Sorry to get this news. I talked at length with Dave at our Webb class reunion. He spoke loving and admiringly of you. He will be missed and remembered by many for sure. RIP Dave.
Craig Scott
September 1, 2020
Sandy and family. You have our sympathy. We will never forget the fun times at the campground. Love you all
Duane and Donna Fuller
September 1, 2020