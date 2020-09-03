Kimpfbeck, Richard Russell "Rick"

BARABOO - Richard "Rick" Russell Kimpfbeck, age 57, of Baraboo, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Rick was born in Baraboo, Wis. on Jan. 17, 1963 to parents Russell Dean and Patricia Jean (Jorg) Kimpfbeck.

He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1981. He worked for Sysco Foods for 27 years. Rick loved old cars, especially mustangs. He loved NASCAR, and he enjoyed camping, fishing, and working on his cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Patricia Kimpfbeck; his uncles, Ken Kimpfbeck and Jim Kimpfbeck; and cousin, Jim Kimpfbeck.

Richard is survived by his wife, Heather; his sister, Debra (Terry) Smelcer; and niece, Lacee DeeVi Smelcer; aunt and uncle, Judee and Jim Wickus, and uncle, Don Kimpfbeck, and many other relatives.

A funeral service is being held on Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Facemasks will be required at the church, and there is a limit of 100 people in the building at one time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the UW Children's Hospital. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Family would like to thank the staff of Baraboo St. Clare Hospital as well as SSM Home Health United Hospice for their skill and care of Richard during his time at the hospital. He will be missed dearly by all his friends and family.