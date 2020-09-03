Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Colleen Fox

Fox, Colleen

WISCONSIN DELLS - Colleen Fox, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m.

Colleen is survived by her children, Kathryn Fox of Charleston, S.C., Jonathan (Jill) Fox of New Lenox, Ill., Elizabeth (Nathan) Quinn of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Alex Tanton, Lauren Tanton, Allison Fox, Emma Fox, Jack Fox, Zoe Quinn, Grayson Quinn, and Logan Quinn; and a brother, Conrad (Mary) Wrzesinski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and a granddaughter, Alivia Quinn.

A full obituary will be published in the next edition.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Sep
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.