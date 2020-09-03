Fox, Colleen

WISCONSIN DELLS - Colleen Fox, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m.

Colleen is survived by her children, Kathryn Fox of Charleston, S.C., Jonathan (Jill) Fox of New Lenox, Ill., Elizabeth (Nathan) Quinn of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Alex Tanton, Lauren Tanton, Allison Fox, Emma Fox, Jack Fox, Zoe Quinn, Grayson Quinn, and Logan Quinn; and a brother, Conrad (Mary) Wrzesinski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and a granddaughter, Alivia Quinn.

A full obituary will be published in the next edition.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884