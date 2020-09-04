Menu
James Murray
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Murray, James A.

BARABOO - James A. Murray, age 63, of Baraboo, Wis., went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 13, 1956, in Madison, Wis.

James is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Grace Murray; his children, Aimee (Jamin) Arn of Beloit, Wis., Ryan Murray of St. Louis Park, Minn., David Brown of Belleville, Wis. and Steven Brown of Waunakee, Wis.; grandchildren, Collin, Jacob, Kaithlyn, Autumn, Hunter, Jake, Hailey, Dawson, Samantha, Cody, Caleb and Cassius; brother, John (Anne) Murray of Oregon, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Murray; and mother, Judith Murray.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
