Schrab, Randolph Robert

UPPSALA, Sweden - Randolph "Randy" Schrab was born on Jan. 27, 1954, to Raymond and Victoria Schrab of Juneau, Wis. He graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1972. After his first year at UW-Whitewater, he travelled abroad, ultimately making Sweden his lifelong home. He passionately loved both his native U.S. and his adopted country. He loved cruising in his boat with family and friends, and in days gone by, flying his ultra-light airplane. And he also loved soaring in gliders, which is the perfect metaphor for his amazing and uplifting spirit.

Randy passed away calmly in his sleep on Aug. 19, 2020, after a long illness, mourned by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Lena Magne; his children, Linus, Alexander, Daniel, Anna and Michael; and grandchildren; in the U.S. by his mother, Victoria; siblings, Raymond, David, Geoffrey, Geralyn, Gregory, Kevin, Annette Clark and Paulette Daniels. He will be deeply missed by all. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward; and father, Raymond.

A service will be held on Sept. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Uppsala, Sweden. His Memorial Page can be visited at www.fonus.se, with translation options in the upper right hand corner.