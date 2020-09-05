Menu
Russell E. Blankenheim

Blankenheim, Russell E.

MILWAUKEE/LYNDON STATION - Russell E. Blankenheim, formerly of Lyndon Station, passed away in Milwaukee, Wis. on Aug. 29, 2020 at the age of 82.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Peter and Elizabeth Catherine (nee Rohlinger) Blankenheim. Dear brother of Carol (Dr. James) Zellmer, Gail (Lance) Marusic and the late Michael (Margie) Blankenheim. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Private services to be held.

Goodman-Bensman Whitefish Bay Funeral Home assisting the family.

goodmanbensman.com

414-964-3111


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 5, 2020.
