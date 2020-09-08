Schellpfeffer, Earl

IRON RIDGE - Earl Schellpfeffer, age 93, of Iron Ridge, Wis., passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Eagles Wings Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

There will be an outdoor gathering for Earl on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at ST. MATTHEW CEMETERY in Iron Ridge, Wis., with a private family funeral service to follow with Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Interment will be at St. Matthew Cemetery, Iron Ridge, Wis.

Earl was born Oct. 1, 1926, to Herbert and Lydia (Koepsell) Schellpfeffer of Mayville, Wis. He was united in marriage to Darlene Moldenhauer on Sept. 22, 1956, at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, Wis.

They lived and farmed in the township of Herman. In 1963 they sold the farm and moved to Iron Ridge. Earl took a job at Mayville Metal until retirement. On the weekends he enjoyed bartending at Zivko's Chandelier Ballroom.

Earl was a faithful member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church. Earl was a lifelong member of the Iron Ridge Fire Department. He always looked forward to running the hamburger stand at the yearly picnics. Earl also enjoyed bowling in his younger years, gardening, making homemade wine, playing sheepshead and spending time with the grandchildren. He enjoyed his ninety-three years of life and never wasted a minute.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Darlene; his children, Debby (Jack) Tessmann of Wichita, Kan., Todd (Brenda) Schellpfeffer of Theresa, Wis., Tammy Schellpfeffer of Iron Ridge, Wis., Jill (Tim) Weisensel of Juneau, Wis.; also 16 grandchildren, Renee, Trisha, Ashley, Christa, Staci, Tiffany, Brett, Tanya, Aaron, Sierra, Emily, Brennan, Breanna, Chaunston, Lyndon and Madalayne; 22 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Marvin (Lorraine) Schellpfeffer. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Judy, his brothers-in-law, Marvin and Glenn Moldenhauer; and sister-in-law, Marcy Moldenhauer.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Iron Ridge, Wis.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online Condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.