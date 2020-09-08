Welles, Glenn E.

LEBANON - Glenn E. Welles, 75, of the town of Lebanon, died on Sept. 1, 2020, following a long illness. Glenn was the only child of William and Malinda (Tietz) Welles. He was born on Nov. 6, 1944, and grew up on the Welles family farm, which had been established by his great-grandfather in the mid-1800s. The farm and its location along the Rock River set the foundation for Glenn's lifelong commitment to ethical land stewardship and the conservation of natural areas.

After graduating from Watertown High School in 1962, Glenn attended University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and received a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of sergeant, before receiving training as a conservation warden and subsequently working as a naturalist at Riveredge Nature Center in Newburg. Glenn married Mary Marquart on Dec. 18, 1976. A few years later, the couple made their home at the Welles farm, where they raised their daughter, Melanie. Glenn began his career in law enforcement as a traffic officer with the Dodge County Traffic Police in 1980. A year later, the organization merged with the Dodge County Sheriff's Department. Although his job as a deputy could sometimes be extremely difficult, he maintained a calm and steady dedication to serve and protect. At the time of his retirement in 2006, Glenn was a captain in the Sheriff's Department and the commander of the Patrol Division, widely respected by his colleagues and the community.

Glenn's family and friends knew him as a kind and thoughtful man who was always willing to lend a hand and provide sound advice as needed. He was also a tactful man who knew that sometimes the best comment was indeed no comment. Glenn was only 14 when his mother died, a hard loss he quietly endured throughout his life. He was a devoted son to his father, and along with Mary, cared for him at home until shortly before William died at age 97 in 2002. Like his father, a long-time farmer, Glenn spent much of his time outdoors, working to restore and protect Wisconsin's land and waterways or simply enjoying activities such as canoeing, fishing, hunting, hiking, gardening, and birdwatching.

Retirement gave Glenn the opportunity to turn his full attention to conservation. He and Mary implemented many conservation practices and natural resources protection measures on their 157-acre farm. Glenn had a particular affinity for birds. He knew raptors by their shape and could distinguish songbirds by their flight patterns, and he strived to ensure that all found hospitable habitat on his land. In addition, Glenn was a member of the board of directors for the Drumlin Area Land Trust, had a long association with Rock River Rescue Foundation, and was active in the Ashippun Lions Club and in outreach with his church, Our Saviors Lutheran in Oconomowoc.

Glenn is deeply missed by Mary, his wife of nearly 44 years; and daughter, Melanie. Glenn's death is also mourned by son-in-law, Wes Creamer; granddaughter, Madeline Creamer; sisters-in-law, Barbara (James) Kitsemble and Clarice (Rod) Drummond; brother-in-law, John (Julia) Marquart; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends and former colleagues.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the healthcare workers who provided care to Glenn. Mary would also like to thank her sister Clarice for her time and invaluable help during the last several weeks of Glenn's life.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and need to avoid large gatherings, a small graveside ceremony was held on Sept. 5, 2020, St. Luke's Cemetery in Ixonia. Glenn's family recognizes that his many friends and former colleagues would have liked to pay their respects to him, and the family regrets that it was not possible under current circumstances.

In lieu of flowers, Glenn's family suggests donations to organizations and causes that were close to his heart, including the Drumlin Area Land Trust, Rock River Rescue Foundation, Ashippun Lions Club, and Our Saviors Lutheran Church-Project Neighbor Fund.