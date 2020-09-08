Trager, Warren C.

BARABOO - Warren C. Trager, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Warren, son of Aaron and Lucy "Violet" (Knight) Trager, was born Dec. 14, 1929. He attended Baraboo High School as well as an Ag Short Course at UW-Madison. On April 23, 1955, he was united in marriage to Martha Rueckheim at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilton. During his working career, Warren was employed as a Supervisor and Foreman for Nickles Electric in Madison. He was a member of IBEW Local Union 159, BATS (Badger Area Technical Society) as well as First United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Warren was a lifelong farmer and electrician and loved the land. He also loved spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Martha of Baraboo; children, Sharon (David) Schlieckau, Karen Knuth, all of Loganville, and Bruce (Joann) Trager of Baraboo; he is further survived by seven grandchildren, Lora (Scott) Dadam, Heidi (Mark) Kruse, Kris (Zach) Klemp, Melissa (Derek) Lorbiecki, Jason (Ashley) Knuth, Joshua (Michelle) Trager, Aaron (Rebecca) Trager; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Orlin and Lowell Trager; son-in-law, Durlin Knuth; and sister-in-law, Evelyn (Litscher) Trager.

Private services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.