WAUPUN - Robert M. Bentley, 85, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Bob was born July 10, 1935, in the town of Lomira in Dodge County, the son of Earl and Grace Cantzler Bentley. Bob was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School. On April 28, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Gainacopulos, at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Fond du Lac. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives where they raised their four children, Cynthia, Randall, Melissa and Melinda. They spent many winters at their residence at The Villages, Fla. Bob was employed at Wisconsin Power and Light (Alliant Energy) for 41 years. He served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Waupun for nearly 30 years. He was a member of WP&L Pioneer Club, and a lifelong member of Rock River Country Club. In his youth Bob enjoyed playing baseball, football, and most of all hockey. Following high school Bob played goalie for 15 years with the Fond du Lac Bears. He was one of the founding directors of the Waupun Hockey Association and also instrumental in establishing a United States Figure Skating program and also promoted the construction of Waupun's indoor ice rink. Bob enjoyed many hours of coaching and watching his children in skating and other sports. He received a Meritorious Service Award from the City of Waupun and the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce and the Distinguished Service Award from Jaycees. In 1978 he received the Father of the Year distinction from the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce. In 1979 he was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in Eagle River, Wis. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, the outdoors, and helping others. Throughout his life he has enjoyed camping, travels to Gulf Shores and he and Lois' residence in The Villages, Fla., with his family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was a member of Waupun United Methodist Church.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois; three children, Cynthia (Bill) Vanderkin of Leesburg, Fla, Randall (Kris) Bentley of Waupun, and Melissa (Chuck) Vande Zande of Waupun; son-in-law, Troy Schwenn; five grandchildren, Amanda (Abe) Lemmenes, Wade (Kayleigh) Bentley, and Haley, Hannah, and Allison Schwenn; three great-grandchildren, Grahm, Kash, and Elzy Lemmenes; brother-in-law, Dr. Kay Gainacopulos of The Villages, Fla.; niece and nephew, Mika and Nikos Gainacopulos.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melinda Schwenn; and sister-in-law, Irena Gainacopulos.

Memorial services for Robert M. Bentley will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 12 noon at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow the current COVID-19 protocol with masks and social distancing.

The family requests any memorials be directed to the City of Waupun's "Kayak and Canoe Launch."

