Priebusch, Royce Melvin

JOHNSON CREEK – Royce Melvin Priebusch, 85, of Johnson Creek, joined his wife, Donna, in heaven on Aug. 30, 2020.

Royce was born in Columbus, Wis., on March 23, 1935, to Melvin Priebusch and Clarice Bickel Priebusch. Royce graduated from Juneau High School and served eight years in the National Guard. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Watertown Fire Department, before going to work for Weiss Excavating, where he retired after 30 plus years. His hobbies included racing stock cars and competing in tractor pulls throughout the area with his John Deere. He always placed in the pulls even in his mid 70s. But his biggest passion and what he will always be remembered for is the unconditional love he had for his grandchildren, Patrick, Olivia, Jesse, Ramone; and his three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, PaigeLee, and River. Royce was an amazing man who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his children, Scott Priebusch, Steve Priebusch, Shelly Priebusch, Lisa (Chad) Handrow, and Stacy (Oscar) Piper; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his niece, Janice Yager; and sister, Jane Strobel of Juneau.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents; and brother, Dean.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 (grandparents day), at the BARREL INN, Deansville, Wis., at 1 p.m. The Pederson-Nowatka funeral home is caring for the family.