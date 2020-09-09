Qualmann, Glenn H. "Moose"

BEAVER DAM - Glenn "Moose" H. Qualmann, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 with family by his side.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Jim Wendt of First Ev. Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Glenn Herbert Qualmann was born on Sept. 18, 1933 on the family farm in Horicon to Paul and Hilda (Ewert) Qualmann. He graduated from Mayville High School and on April 30, 1955 he was united in marriage with Donna Scherger. Glenn worked at Monarch Range, Kirsh Foundry, Flynn Motors, and United Auto Parts, fully retiring in 2016. He was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He spent time at his cottage in Ladysmith, Wis. and had many trips to South Padre and Mexico. Glenn loved to drive the countryside and bar hop.

Glenn is survived by his daughters, Sue (Bud) Benter, Laurie Schroeder (Dave Gilbertson), and Nancy (Steve) Hermann, all of Beaver Dam; special friend, Arlene Hagen of Iron Ridge; brothers, Paul Qualmann of Fond du Lac and Jim (Diane) Qualmann of Horicon; grandchildren, Kristin, April, Lindsey, Ben, Kelly, and Kari; great grandchildren, Angelique, Isaac, Ian, Zander, Ellie, Ayden, Jaelynn, and Harper; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Willard) Haslow of Mayville and Barbara Dudec of Harford; other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna, in 2013; his parents-in-law, Herman and Bernice Scherger; sister-in-law, Barbara Qualmann; grandsons, Christopher Benter and Jason Gilbertson.

Memorials may be made in Glenn H. Qualmann's name to Marquardt Hospice.

