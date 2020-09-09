Zergiebel, Anita R.

MAYVILLE - Anita R. Zergiebel, 92, formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Matthews of Horicon.

A private family funeral will be held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Anita Ruth was born on Sept. 24, 1927 the daughter of Edwin and Frieda (Mueller) Fink in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Anita was united in marriage with Gerald R. Zergiebel on April 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Anita and her husband Gerald farmed together in the town of Williamstown for many years.

Anita was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was a member of the choir and enjoyed attending bible classes. She also enjoyed knitting. Anita loved hosting many family gatherings at the farm.

Anita is survived by her children: Richard (Shari) Zergiebel of Mayville and Eileen (Robert) Rasmussen of Mayville; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brad) Westergaard and Keri Rasmussen; great grandchildren: Lillian, Henry, Oliver, Louis, Evelyn, and Madeline. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gerald.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Mathews of Horicon and to SSM Hospice. Your kindness and compassionate care will always be remembered.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.