Prokop, Anita Myrtle (nee Nehls)

HORICON - Anita Myrtle Prokop, of Horicon, passed away Sept. 1, 2020 surrounded by her family in her summer home in Horicon, Wis. at the age of 93 years. Anita was born on March 7, 1927 in Hustisford, Wis., to parents Bernadina (Smith) and Edwin Nehls. In her early years, she worked at Western Electric Co. in Chicago. Later she became the president of Klamerus & Company, manufacturing fish pole holders, until she retired in 1998. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and being outdoors in nature.

Anita is survived by her three children, Donald, Nancy, and James, as well as her granddaughter and husband Donna and Keith Fettig, and three great grandchildren, Zevon, Shayah, and Titus. She is also survived by her sisters Audrey Naparalla and Betsy Dobbratz, brother-in-law, Albert Prokop, and sister-in-law Fran Prokop as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Bernadina and Edwin Nehls, as well as her husband, James Prokop. Also preceded in death by her brother Donald (Mary) Nehls, brother, Edwin Nehls, sister Florence (William) Wickert, sister Gen (Willard) Lindert and many other dear relatives.

Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Berndt- Ledesma funeral home in Juneau. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Hustisford Cemetery.