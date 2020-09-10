Hineman, Daniel Charles "Hiney"

REEDSBURG - Daniel Charles Hineman "Hiney", 64, of Reedsburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at his residence after a short but hard-fought battle with leukemia.

Dan was born Sept. 20, 1955 in Richland Center, Wis., the son of Bradford J. and Mary (Coutier) Hineman. He graduated from Webb High School in 1973. On Oct. 1, 1977, Dan was united in marriage to Ruth Anne Driese. He began working for Grede Foundry shortly after High School, retiring after forty-four and a half years.

He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling, camping, riding his four-wheeler, and spending time with his family and friends often around a bon-fire. Dan walked every day, and looked forward to his daily soda and catching up on events with his friends. He also took great pride in attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. Dan will be remembered as a very giving person, both of himself, his time-especially when it came to helping and fixing things for others.

In addition to his wife, Ruth Anne, Dan is survived by his children, Christina (Shaun) Burdick and Jamie (Michael) Heath; his grandchildren, Lilianna Scofield, Kylar Murdock, and Everett and Oliver Heath. He is also survived by his mother Mary Hineman; his brothers and sisters, Mike (Diane) Hineman, Larry (Karla) Hineman, Polly (Bernard) Strutz, Jeanne (Dale) Herritz, Kent Hineman, Peter Hineman, Pam (Joe) Sander along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bradford; son, Joshua Charles; mother and father-in-law, Heinze and (Marianne) Driese; and mentor and good friend, Elmer Krueger.

Memorial Services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Chaplain Mike Amberg will officiate. Visitation will also be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

The family has a special request for those who are able, to please consider donating blood on Dan's behalf.