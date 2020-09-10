Lauersdorf, Duane H.

WATERTOWN - Duane H. Lauersdorf, 88, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Duane Harold Lauersdorf was born on Nov. 27, 1931 in Beaver Dam, the son of Adolph Edward and Alvina Alice (nee Schuenke) Lauersdorf. He graduated from Juneau High School in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., proudly serving from Feb. 19, 1951 to Feb. 15, 1954. Duane was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Medal of National Defense Services, the Medal of Good Conduct, the Korean Service Medal with two stars as well as the United Nations Service medal. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. On June 11, 1960, he married LuAnn M. Giese at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. LuAnn preceded him in death on May 9, 2015. Duane had been employed at Hevi-Duty/Lindberg Solar Basic in Watertown before moving on to Wisconsin Oven Corp. in East Troy in 1975. He was employed there nearly 19 years before retiring in 1993 as Technical Vice President. He served on the Board of Directors at Wisconsin Oven Corp. until 2008, after 34 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown.

Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his wife and family vacationing in northern Wisconsin. His musical talent included playing various instruments and singing. His favorite was his keyboard that you could hear throughout the house. He was a jack of all trades with the ability to fix, design, build, or re-engineer just about anything. It was a true testament to his talent and genius inside of him. He loved raising his children and spending time with his grandchildren. His kindness, generosity, and charming personality will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Duane is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Lauersdorf of McFarland, Anthony (Eliza) Lauersdorf of Oak Harbor, Wash., Timothy (Rebecca) Lauersdorf of Fond du Lac, Daniel (Deanna) Lauersdorf of Watertown, Christine (Andrew) MacDonald of Watertown; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; his good friend and companion, Carol Harris; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 45 years, LuAnn Lauersdorf; brothers, Palmer (Mildred), Robert (Doris), and Sylvan (Helen) Lauersdorf; and sister, Caroline (Norman) Greenfield. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Tim Mueller officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the church or Marquardt Hospice are appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.