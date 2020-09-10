McFaul, Johnnie Ray

WISCONSIN DELLS - Johnnie Ray McFaul, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 1, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with a rare neurological disease.

Johnnie was born Oct. 26, 1954 in Portage, Wis., to the late John E. and Diane (Ferweda) McFaul. Johnnie graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1972 and enlisted in the US Navy in 1973. On April 13, 1974, Johnnie married the love of his life, Amber (Deering). Johnnie served aboard the USS TruettFF1095, was stationed on the submarine base in Groton, Conn. and was an instructor at Naval Training Center in Orlando, Fla. He was honorably discharged in Sept.1986, with a rank of Chief Torpedo man. During his service, Johnnie received numerous medals and ribbons. He was a life time member of the American Legion Post #329 of Briggsville, Wis. After his discharge, Johnnie and family returned to Wisconsin Dells where he was employed at Martin Security and Christmas Mountain. Johnnie loved NASCAR, fishing and yard work that included pulling Amber's flowers.

Johnnie is survived by three daughters, Melissa McMullen, Tara McFaul and Jennifer Zeman all of Wisconsin Dells; brothers, Larry (Mena) McFaul of Briggsville and Jim (Denise) McFaul of Wisconsin Dells. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Hannah McMullen, Cody Zeman, Vance Beckwith and Aniston Felton, as well as nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends and his two fur babies, Mya and Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; grandparents, Ira and Cora McFaul and Leon and Dorothy Laabs.

Due to the current COVID restrictions, the family is planning a private Graveside Service with Pastor Steve Keller presiding. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the American Legion Hall Post #329 in Briggsville, Wis., from 1 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be donated to research for the cure of Johnnie's neurological disease. The McFaul family would like to extend their gratitude to the St. Croix Hospice nurses, Cheryl, Teresa, Lori and their aides, Megan and Amy, for their loving care in Johnnie's final days.

