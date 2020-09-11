Goetsch, Scott Alan

OXFORD – Scott Alan Goetsch, age 58, joined his heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Scott was born on May 28, 1962, the youngest of four children born to Leroy and Leila (Jordan) Goetsch. Scott was a certified master automotive technician, who was truly gifted with the ability to diagnose and repair vehicles. He, most of all, loved being with family and friends. Many trips to Door County with his wife, kids and grandkids made for great memories that will be cherished forever. He enjoyed hunting with his brother and son, as well as fishing trips with his great friends. Scott was always there for his family and friends to lend an ear, a helping hand or a giant bear hug. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Goetsch; his son, Christopher (Gillian) Goetsch; his daughter, Elizabeth Goetsch; his grandchildren, Oliver and Loralei; his brother and sisters; many nephews and nieces; great-nephews and nieces; an aunt and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, grandparents, an aunt, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Moundville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Inurnment will be in Moundville Cemetery at a later date.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.