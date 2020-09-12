Menu
Ryan Thomas
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020

Thomas, Ryan Rory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ryan Rory Thomas, 38 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, unexpectedly in his sleep. He was born Sept. 5, 1981 in Racine, Wis.

Ryan is survived by his father, Rory Thomas (Cindy); his siblings Rory Ian Thomas (Cheryl), Sara Little (Russ), Dameyian Stafford, Shelley Revling, Brandy Foulkes (Derek), Becky Roundy (Tyler), Bobbie Smith (Steve); special nephew Kaeden Little; and other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; grandmother Wendy Thomas; and mother Myra Thomas.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Melvin Thomas, Marlyn and Betty Mennen.

A private Welsh Wake will be held on Sept. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Humane Society in Ryan's honor.

Ryan had an infectious personality and was loved by many. Ryan loved life and was always up for a fun time. Ryan loved comic books and was the manager at Coliseum of Comics. You could always look to Ryan for words of wisdom, or a great witty response. Ryan will be missed by everyone that met him and will live forever in our hearts.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 12, 2020.
