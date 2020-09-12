Lynch, Gerald R. "Jerry"

PORTAGE – Gerald R. "Jerry" Lynch, age 96, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home.

Jerry was born on Sept. 5, 1924 in Dane County, Wis., the son of Ernest and Ivah (Boness) Lynch. He was married on Nov. 22, 1947 in Pardeeville to Catherine "Katie" Wilson. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2013. Jerry was a general contractor for the United States Postal Service for 57 years. Prior to being a general contractor, Jerry worked for the Portage Water Department and was a volunteer fireman for Portage in the 50's.

Jerry is survived by his children, Bonnie Shortreed, Gerald (Rosann) Lynch, Larry (Cheryl) Lynch, and Ernie (Tammy) Lynch; grandchildren, Tim (Krista) Shortreed, Nathan (Gretchen) Shortreed, Brad (Marci) Shortreed, Gerald Lynch, Jr., Jolene Lynch, Kyra Lynch, Garrett Lynch, Jessica (Rob) Zabler, Scott Burnstad and Erick Burnstad; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his siblings, Lorienne Benninger, Donna Jean Leverentz, Clayton Lynch, Dick Lynch, and John (Crystal) Lynch; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Katie, his siblings, Marvin D. Lynch, Kenny D. Lynch, Betty Jane Lynch, Robert E. Lynch, and Ernest E. Lynch, his daughter, Mary Agnew, a son-in-law, Phil Shortreed, and two great-grandchildren, Max Riley and Sophia Huff.

A Memorial Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Social distancing will be observed, a limit of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, and masks will be required and provided if necessary. Inurnment will be private.