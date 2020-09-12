Stiemsma, Raymond "Ray"

RANDOLPH - Raymond Stiemsma, age 82, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

On March 26, 1938, Ray was born in the Township of Randolph, a son of Richard and Sarah (Alsum) Stiemsma. Ray lived on the same rural Friesland farm all of his life. On Nov. 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Weidman in East Friesland. Ray took over his father's dairy farm and enjoyed many years of farming. After retiring from dairy farming, he crop farmed for some years. Ray attended Randolph Christian School in East Friesland and Randolph High School. Ray was a lifelong member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland. Ray enjoyed many hours riding on his four wheelers checking out the crops and giving many rides to his grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Ray loved the Tuesday and Saturday morning coffee's where everyone was welcomed to come and enjoy coffee, raisin bread and cheese.

Ray is survived by his wife, Judy and they were blessed to celebrate their 60th anniversary last year. He is survived by his three sons, Steven (Cindy) Stiemsma of New Berlin, Daniel (Mary) Stiemsma of Horicon and Michael (Sarah) Stiemsma of Fairfield, Iowa; his grandchildren, Zach (Bridgette) Stiemsma, Lucas Stiemsma, Mariah Stiemsma (special friend, Cris Magana), Bethany Stiemsma, Benjamin Stiemsma, Eli Stiemsma, Naomi Stiemsma; step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) Smith and Shane (Jenny) Wrucke; great twin grandsons, Declan and Grayson Stiemsma; step great-granddaughters, Wrenna and Wynne Wrucke.

Ray is further survived by his sister, Bernice (Henry) Streekstra, in-laws, Helena Stiemsma, Janet (Bob) Henken, Jim (Linda) Weidman, Jean (Brent) Marchant and Jerry (Holly) Weidman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gerrit Stiemsma, Dorothy (John) DeHaan and Margie Verhulst.

Visitation for Ray will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, WI.

A funeral service for Ray will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at church with Pastor Stephen Robbins Officiating. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

A memorial fund for Ray has been directed to East Friesland New Covenant Church.

For those who will be attending services for Ray, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

