Cooper, Gerald Dale "Jerry"

PORTAGE – Gerald Dale "Jerry" Cooper, age 93, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 11, 2020.

Jerry was born on May 15, 1927. He was united in marriage to Betty Hardy on Aug. 25, 1950. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific. Jerry opened and operated the Portage Tire Mart from 1960 until his retirement on May 15, 1989. He lived in Portage for the remainder of his life. He was extremely active and athletic. He enjoyed curling, golf and boating. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. He won numerous bonspiels and carded two holes in one. In his youth, he raced cars around the state. Jerry continued to foster his relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ, at Grace Bible Church. He resided at Tivoli with Betty for the last five years of his life where he received outstanding care.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Betty, and their family. He was a devoted father to his children, Michael (Mary) Cooper and Julie (Jeff) Ring; grandfather to Allison (John) McCabe, Andrea (RJ) Butzen and Jesse Cooper; and great-grandfather to Sadie Rae and John Riley McCabe, all of whom survive him.

Visitation will be at Grace Bible Church in Portage on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Pardeeville Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tivoli in Portage for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.