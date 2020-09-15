Buchholz, Roland E.

WAUPUN - Roland E. Buchholz, 77, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 11, 2020.

Roland was born May 11, 1943, the son of Edwin and Mary Hughes Buchholz. Roland went on to be a mechanic in Markesan. On July 17, 1976 he married Joyce Tobak at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in Waupun all their married lives. Roland loved to do tractor pulls and won countless trophies. He was an active tractor collector.

Roland is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joyce of Waupun; his daughters: Dawn (Jason) Moore of Oshkosh, Trisha Buchholz of Waupun, and Becky (Josh) Sill of S.C.; his son, Paul (Jacque) Buchholz of Blackwolf; two grandchildren: Randy and Ericka Ochoa; four brothers: Leonard (Karen) Buchholz, Wayne Buchholz, Carl Buchholz and special friend, Marge, and James Buchholz; two sisters: Gloria (Jeff) Etheridge and Joan (Bill) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.

Roland was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Buchholz; and a son, John Buchholz.

Private services will be held. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.