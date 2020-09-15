Harvey, Sharon A.

COLFAX - Sharon A. Harvey, age 67, of Colfax, Wis. passed away after a short illness, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis. with her husband at her side.

She was born Aug. 7, 1953 in Columbia County, Wis. to Clifford and Eleanor (Tomlinson) Morgan. She grew up in the Columbia County area and attended Pardeeville School.

Sharon married Warren Harvey July 12, 1997 in Menomonie. They made their home in rural Colfax, Wis. They enjoyed camping, shooting pool, and spending time with family and friends watching the "Packers".

Sharon is survived by her husband Warren; sons, Chris (Stacey) Gorman and Tom Gorman both of Portage; siblings, Linda (Scott) Kuhlman of Pardeeville, Jeff (Jeannine) Morgan of Michigan, Penny (Gordy) Bennett of Eau Claire; step-sons, Greg (Amanda) Saxton-Jenson of Elk Mound, Matt (Teresa Mary) Harvey of Portage; her grandchildren, Cassidy (fiancée Maddie Jo), Josh and Jessica; other relatives and many friends; also her special family, Twiggy, Garfield, Lucy and Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Joseph Gorman; a brother Lloyd "Skip" Morgan; in-laws William and Betty Harvey; brothers-in-law, David and Jack Harvey and Alan Sorenson; sister-in-law Arlene Harvey.

A Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. A celebration of Life will also be held on Oct. 17, 2020 in Portage, Wis.

Warren and family want to thank Colfax and Menomonie EMT's, doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Dr. Nelson of Menomonie.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Dunn County Humane Society in honor of Sharon's love for her kitties.

