Jaehnke, Lyle W.

BEAVER DAM - Lyle W. Jaehnke, age 89, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Visitation for Lyle will be at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Lyle William Jaehnke was born on Dec. 9, 1930 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late William and Ida (nee:Tews) Jaehnke. Lyle served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, Company D from 1952 to 1954. While serving, he was awarded three Bronze Stars. On May 19, 1951, he was united in marriage with Geraldine Hurckman. Following her death, Lyle was united in marriage with Delores Arndorfer on Feb. 14, 1986. Following Delores' death, he was united in marriage with Shirley Wolc on Feb. 12, 1998. Lyle worked at John Deere Horicon Works from 1949 to 1963 and then as a Licensing Examiner at the Department of Motor Vehicles until he retired in 1989. In retirement, he drove bus for Green Valley Enterprise until 1998 and was active with Meals-on-Wheels. Lyle was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Beaver Dam; three children, Cheryl (Terry) Bilke of Carmel, IN, Gary (Jan) Jaehnke of Beaver Dam, and Daniel (Jenny) Jaehnke of Texas; six step-children, Vicki Burden, Laurie Muecke, Shelly (Lynn) Pillsbury, Randall (Deb) Arndorfer, Rod (Doreen) Wolc, and Jennifer (Brent) Gibson; a step son-in-law, Dan Riehbrandt; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren; his brother, Donald Jaehnke of Houston, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Jaehnke and Lynn Jaehnke; other relatives and friends. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Geraldine; his second wife, Delores; his sisters, Lorraine Janz and Audrey Michel; his brothers, Edgar Jaehnke, David Jaehnke, and an infant brother; a step daughter, Kay Riehbrandt; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Jaehnke.

If desired, memorials may be made in Lyle W. Jaehnke's name to the Badger Honor Flight or the American Diabetes Association.

