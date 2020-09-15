Menu
William Kirchberg
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1942
DIED
September 11, 2020

Kirchberg, William H.

COLUMBUS - William H. Kirchberg, 78, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Bill was born June 10, 1942, to Carl and Evelyn (Neuman) Kirchberg in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Holbrook at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.

Bill spent his 39-year career working for National Cash Register (NCR) and made an abundance of friends on that journey. A traveler throughout his entire life, he enjoyed trips with friends, with Mary Ellen, and special getaways with each of his children and their families. He was a true outdoorsman who found great pleasure in camping, cutting wood, downhill skiing, bike riding and fishing, as well as playing a few hands of cards. He loved his family, both immediate and extended, and spending time with them was of the utmost importance to him. He treasured the opportunities to attend his grandchildren's activities.

He was happiest when he was providing acts of service for his family, friends and community. Bill served his country as a member of the Air National Guard. He was a parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus and a former member of its parish council. He also was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill was a supervisor on the Town of Calamus Board, and was highly active with both the Columbus Lions Club and the Lost Lake Randolph Historical Society.

Bill will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; his children, Gregory (Rebecca) Kirchberg of Columbus, Kimberly (Jerrold) Lafler of Beaver Dam, and Brian (Terri Theisen) Kirchberg of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his grandchildren, Billy (Brooke) Kirchberg, Mary Margaret Kirchberg, Evelynn (Andrew) Howard, Keteri, Gretchen, Vidalia, Thomas, Casimir, Lucille, Patricia, Nathanael, Odisius, Quigley, Heidi, Beth and Jessica Kirchberg, Tyler, Olivia and Brady Lafler; siblings, Darlene Oelke, Gerald (Laurie) Kirchberg, Virgil (Pat) Kirchberg, Leroy (Christine) Kirchberg, Barbara Leutermann, Marlene (Dale) McCaffery, Sharon (Jim) Schumann, Donna (Marc) Hatzinger, Carol (Greg) Kast, Mary Beth (Mike) Stange, Sarah (Larry) Behr, Russell (Judy) Holbrook, Barb (Katharine) Holbrook and Peter (Tom) Holbrook; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Evelyn Kirchberg; parents-in-law, John and Ethel Holbrook; infant granddaughter, Ursula; brothers-in-law, Gordon Oelke and George Leutermann; sister-in-law, Nancy Kirchberg; nephews, Scott Kirchberg, John McCaffery; and niece Rebecca Kast.

A visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Father Garrett Kau will officiate. All guests are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Interment will take place at St. Jerome Cemetery in Columbus with military honors to be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbus Lions Club or Lost Lake Randolph Historical Society.

The family thanks Dodge County Sheriff's Department, Lifestar EMS and Dodge County dispatch for their exceptional care.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
1550 Farnham St., Columbus, Wisconsin 53925
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
1550 Farnham St., Columbus, Wisconsin 53925
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Our sincere sympathy to you, Mary, and all your family. We were so sorry to learn of your loss of Bill. As you know, Bill has a very, very special place in our hearts because he introduced us over 58 years ago. May God grant you and your family extra strength at this difficult time. "Trust in the Lord with all your heart."
David and Jane Rahn
Friend
September 14, 2020
You are all in my thoughts & prayers as we share in the loss of Bill - such a caring, wonderful and giving friend. I feel so fortunate to have shared some wonderful and fun times for so many years with him. Great camping experiences and lots of good times and many laughs. May the beautiful memories remain with all of us forever. With deepest and heartfelt sympathy.
Karen Feldner
Family Friend
September 14, 2020
Kimberly and entire family, I am so sorry for the loss of your special patriarch. I know how much you loved him. There are no words that will comfort and so I will pray. I pray for God's speed and for the mending of your broken hearts. Love, Pattie
Pattie Carroll
Coworker
September 14, 2020
We're all so sorry to hear of this news. Bill was a wonderful and kind man. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family now and always.
Lon Elske
Friend
September 13, 2020
Pat and I are so very sorry to hear about Bill. He was a good friend to Pat and we shared many great times with you and Bill. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Pat, Kris and Jeremy Schumann
Patrick Schumann
Friend
September 13, 2020
Just learned this morning. Janet and I are so very sorry to hear, our prayers are for the family. Bill was a great friend fellow Lion and KC. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Bob Groh
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sorry for your Families Loss. It was nice to meet William at the Holbrook Picnic. Our Sympathy, Chuck and Jenny Born.
Charles Born
Family
September 13, 2020
Bill was a wonderful man! He always had a smile and genuine kind word every time I saw him. He always seemed to have s a positive attitude about life. He was a great neighbor and friend! He will be missed. My sympathy goes out to the entire family.
Susan Crombie Pokey
Friend
September 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers go out do your entire family from the entire Crombie family. Bill was a great neighbor and friend to all of us! He will be missed.
Susan Crombie Pokey
Neighbor
September 12, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear about Bill. He was always my cousin throughout the years. We are praying for all of you during this difficult time.
Sharon mccormick
Friend
September 12, 2020