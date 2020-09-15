Kirchberg, William H.

COLUMBUS - William H. Kirchberg, 78, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Bill was born June 10, 1942, to Carl and Evelyn (Neuman) Kirchberg in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Holbrook at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.

Bill spent his 39-year career working for National Cash Register (NCR) and made an abundance of friends on that journey. A traveler throughout his entire life, he enjoyed trips with friends, with Mary Ellen, and special getaways with each of his children and their families. He was a true outdoorsman who found great pleasure in camping, cutting wood, downhill skiing, bike riding and fishing, as well as playing a few hands of cards. He loved his family, both immediate and extended, and spending time with them was of the utmost importance to him. He treasured the opportunities to attend his grandchildren's activities.

He was happiest when he was providing acts of service for his family, friends and community. Bill served his country as a member of the Air National Guard. He was a parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus and a former member of its parish council. He also was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill was a supervisor on the Town of Calamus Board, and was highly active with both the Columbus Lions Club and the Lost Lake Randolph Historical Society.

Bill will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; his children, Gregory (Rebecca) Kirchberg of Columbus, Kimberly (Jerrold) Lafler of Beaver Dam, and Brian (Terri Theisen) Kirchberg of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his grandchildren, Billy (Brooke) Kirchberg, Mary Margaret Kirchberg, Evelynn (Andrew) Howard, Keteri, Gretchen, Vidalia, Thomas, Casimir, Lucille, Patricia, Nathanael, Odisius, Quigley, Heidi, Beth and Jessica Kirchberg, Tyler, Olivia and Brady Lafler; siblings, Darlene Oelke, Gerald (Laurie) Kirchberg, Virgil (Pat) Kirchberg, Leroy (Christine) Kirchberg, Barbara Leutermann, Marlene (Dale) McCaffery, Sharon (Jim) Schumann, Donna (Marc) Hatzinger, Carol (Greg) Kast, Mary Beth (Mike) Stange, Sarah (Larry) Behr, Russell (Judy) Holbrook, Barb (Katharine) Holbrook and Peter (Tom) Holbrook; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Evelyn Kirchberg; parents-in-law, John and Ethel Holbrook; infant granddaughter, Ursula; brothers-in-law, Gordon Oelke and George Leutermann; sister-in-law, Nancy Kirchberg; nephews, Scott Kirchberg, John McCaffery; and niece Rebecca Kast.

A visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Father Garrett Kau will officiate. All guests are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Interment will take place at St. Jerome Cemetery in Columbus with military honors to be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbus Lions Club or Lost Lake Randolph Historical Society.

The family thanks Dodge County Sheriff's Department, Lifestar EMS and Dodge County dispatch for their exceptional care.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.