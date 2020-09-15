Sanner, Ira "Dale"

KEWAUNEE - Ira "Dale" Sanner, age 84, left his earthly body behind at his home in rural Kewaunee, Wis. and met his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Sept. 12th. Dale was born 3/27/1936 on a farm in rural Middleton, Wis., the son of Ira David and Ola (Birkhead) Sanner the youngest of seven children.

He grew up on a dairy farm in rural Sun Prairie. He graduated high school in 1954. He completed the University of Wisconsin farm short course and worked on the family farm. He was known as a hardworking man, who led by example. He was an ultimate family man, raising his eight children in Endeavor and Portage. He did all this while working as many as three jobs at a time. He worked manufacturing gunpowder during the Vietnam War, as a school bus driver, as an electrician's assistant, as a handyman at a church camp, as a dairyman, and as a rural mail carrier.

He was an excellent gardener and avid hunter. He had a beautiful tenor voice, singing in community choirs, church choirs and quartets, especially loving his time with the Friesland Men's Chorus. He loved singing with his wife Linda. He was involved in local musical theater productions. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, cheering on his children and grandchildren. His pride and legacy are his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and in all whose lives he touched.

Dale is survived by his wife Linda, his children Daniel (Cynthia) Sanner, Timothy (Amy) Sanner, Christopher (Mari-Hannah) Sanner, Kathleen (Scott) Lake, Carolyn (Kelly) Gallagher, Jeffrey (Kristin) Sanner, Nancy (Todd) Buchholz, and Tamara Sanner, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings James Sanner, Freda Buck, Ethel Wade, Melvin Sanner, Edith Warren and Ella Lou Gulrud. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at Grace Bible Church in Portage, Wis. on Monday, Sept. 21st at 10 a.m. with Visitation at 9 a.m.

His ashes will be interred in Rosedale Cemetery, rural Cambria in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) for the Christian ministry Tamara Sanner does with college students at https://give.cru.org/0898659 and /or to the humanitarian aid efforts of Christopher and Mari-Hannah Sanner working in refugee camps in northern Africa via https://cmml.us click DONATE and specify that it is for the work of Chris and Mari Sanner.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com