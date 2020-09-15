Mork, George Byron

PORTAGE – George Byron Mork, age 91, passed away at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on Nov. 6, 1928. He was adopted by Edward and Eve (Shanks) Mork. He married Carol Nyberg on June 2, 1951, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage. George proudly served his country in the U. S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He worked for Eagle Signal, Metropolitan Insurance and Penda/TriEnda in Portage. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage and the Fort Winnebago #33 Portage Masonic Lodge, past Worshipful Master of the Baraboo Lodge #34 of F. and A.M., and the Richard Mulcahy American Legion Post #47 in Portage. He was also a member of the Portage Boat Club for many years. George loved family gatherings, hunting, fishing as well as building and flying RC airplanes. He wintered in McAllen, Texas for many years.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Bill) Devine and Wendy (Russell) Zick, both of Portage; daughter-in-law, Sue Mork of Haymarket, Va.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Blankenheim of Belleville, Amyjane (Dustin) Craig Sweeney of Portage, Joshua (Crystal) Mork of Aldie, Va., Rachel (Dustin) Persson of Chaska, Minn., Rebecca (Zachary) Comstock of Wisconsin Dells, Ben (Molly Allard) Petersen of Portage; great-grandchildren, Trennen Craig, Chael Sweeney, Madeline Mork and Morgan Comstock; special friend, Corinne Kelly; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; and son, Jay Mork.

Private memorial services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portage American Legion or the Columbia County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Savior Hospital as well as the staff and residents of Heritage House for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.