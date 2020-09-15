Mueller, James F. "Jim"

PORTAGE - James "Jim" F. Mueller, 80, of Portage, Wis., passed away at his residence on Sept. 12, 2020 with family by his side and under hospice care.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon and the service will begin at 2 p.m. Military rights will follow the service in Arlington. Burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, Ill. with a graveside service at 10 a.m.

Born September 14, 1939 in Chicago, Ill. to Elmer and Helen Mueller, Jim graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago. Following his education, Jim served in the Air National Guard. On Oct. 6, 1962 he married Marion Becker, who preceded him in death in 1992. They had two children.

On Aug. 12, 1995 Jim married Verna Ebert and gained two step children.

Jim worked as a tool and die maker, mold maker, and designer most of his career. He enjoyed spending time with family, all types of racing, motorcycling, boating, snowmobiling, playing trumpet with The 1st Brigade Band out of Watertown, Wis., was a member of the EAA, loved speed and airplanes. In carrying on his father's tradition of building race cars, he spent years working on pit crews for a number of different race teams and owned his own modified race car for a time.

He is survived by his wife Verna Mueller of Portage, children, Theresa Piekarski of Crystal Lake, Ill., Eric (Wendy) Mueller of Destin, Fla., Fred (Kitty) Ebert of Medford, Wis. and Valeeta (Scott) Ellenbecker of Dorchester, Wis. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Matthew Musser of Wauconda, Ill., Katarina Musser-Coulange (Thibault) of Rennes, France, Jessica Piekarski of Crystal Lake, Ill., Joseph Piekarski of Crystal Lake, Ill., Nicole (Mike) Parks of Medford, Wis., Ryan (Susie) Ebert of Sheboygan, Wis., Michael Heins of Clintonville, Wis., six great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marion (Becker) Mueller, and his brother Warren Mueller.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.