Jon Jakeman

Jakeman, Jon C.

PORTAGE – Jon C. Jakeman, age 72, of Portage, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Private funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will be at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Social distancing will be observed, with a maximum of 50 people at one time at the funeral home. Masks will be required and provided if necessary.

A complete obituary will follow.


Published by WiscNews.com from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
