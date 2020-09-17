Lee, Robert Abner

BULL SHOALS, Ark. - Robert Abner Lee, of Bull Shoals, Ark., passed away Sept. 8, 2020, in Bull Shoals, Ark., at the age of 90 1/2 years.

He was born March 9, 1930, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Abner and Carol Burgeson Lee. He married Jean Riese on May 2, 1954, in Baraboo, and they were married for 66 wonderful years.

Bob's career with P&B Auto Parts started in 1949 when he was 19 years old. He worked for Merrill Pfaff at the store in Baraboo. Later Merrill asked him to set up and manage a new P&B Auto Parts Store in Reedsburg, Wis. In 1974 he bought the Baraboo store and was forever known as "Cheap Bob." Upon retirement, Bob and Jean moved to Bull Shoals, Ark. They were blessed to have 27 1/2 years of retirement.

Bob's lifelong hobbies were photography, gardening and he especially loved flying his airplane and bragging about his grandsons. After retirement he also took up painting and loved painting nature and landscapes.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jean Lee, of Bull Shoals, Ark.; daughters, Susan Lee Ulrich of Rudolph, Wis., and Dana Lee of LaPorte, Ind.; siblings, Don Lee, Mary Budzinski and John Lee; and four wonderful grandsons whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to "Hospice of the Ozarks" 701 Burnett Dr. Mountain Home, AR 72653, or www.hospiceoftheozarks.org.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.