Firari, Louis R.

LOWELL - Louis R. Firari, age 88, formerly of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.

The visitation will be a Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with seating limited to 50 people. Rev. Bruce Wietzke will be officiating and burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis. Military Honors will be provided by the Lowell VFW. A reception will be held at the Lowell VFW Hall on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Louis Raymond Firari was born on Oct. 3, 1931 to Louis and Ethel (Wiegert) Firari in Lowell, Wis. He joined the United States Army and received at Purple Heart for his service during the Korean War. Louis traveled all over the world during his time in the service. He held various positions, including being a guard at Fort Leavenworth Kansas Prison. After the service, Louis worked for Carnation Company in Oconomowoc. His most notable work was as the recording secretary/treasurer for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 695. While with Teamsters, Louis was the negotiator and played a pivotal role in equal pay for women in the workforce. In his spare time, he spent time with his children and grandchildren, deer hunting, and having good times.

Louis is survived by his better half, Kathy Strand of Cottage Grove; his children, René (Frank Will) Firari-Will, and Richard (Dalene) Firari; grandchildren, Seth (Rebi), Cody, and Shanda Will, Clinton and Kevin Firari and Kerry (Paul) Beeney; and two great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers and sister, Nancy (John) Dippong, Herman (Delores) Firari and Milton Firari; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; his sons, Gary and Kevin; and his former wife, Jana Firari.

