Stowers, Roger

WISCONSIN DELLS - Roger Stowers, age 78 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his residence.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Roger was born Jan. 27, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wis. the son of Roland and Ruth (Mulligan) Stowers. Raised on a Wisconsin Dairy farm near Wisconsin Dells, he grew up playing piano, accordion and then tuba in a Polish Street Band and also became interested in Bluegrass Music in 1988.

In his early years, Roger worked for the Soma Boat line, driving boats and guiding tourists on the Upper and Lower Dells and the Original Ducks. Later he worked for the FBI, Milwaukee Police Dept., Wisconsin Dells Police Dept., Badger Ordnance, and the Federal Prison at Oxford, Wis. Roger attended college for seven years on a part time basis studying Math, Physics and Mechanical Engineering.

Roger spent much of his time free-lance writing. Over a period of thirty years he had over 100 articles published. He authored or co-authored three books. The subjects of which were either the shooting sports or bluegrass music. Roger spent about five years doing reference work for Pierre Van Der Walt, an author and professional hunter in South Africa. Pierre dedicated one of his books to Roger.

In 1992 Roger developed a website dedicated to the Kay Upright Bass. He collected information from all over the world and was able to build a Date of Manufacture and Model database used for reference throughout the world.

Anyone having the pleasure of knowing Roger, knew he loved stories, and we loved to listen to the stories. Stories were important to Roger. He always wanted to know your story.

Roger spent many summers in his retirement working with the tourists and J-1 students. He befriended many J-1 students and some became lifelong friends.

Roger is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Bill) Stowers-Tonn; grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Stowers, Kassie Stowers, Samantha Tonn and Nick Tonn; and great grandchildren, Millie Jo and Milo Timothy, children of Kyle and Stephanie; and a brother, Patrick (Martha) Stowers. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy; daughter in law, Bonnie; and a sister, Clara and a brother Steve.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884