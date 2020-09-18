Rechek, Dennis

WAUPUN - Dennis Rechek, 71, of Waupun, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Dennis was born Oct. 6, 1948 in Waupun, the son of Eugene and Chrysanta Klapper Rechek. Dennis was a graduate of Mayville High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served one tour of duty from Aug. 1969 to Feb. 1972 in Vietnam. On June 9, 1973 he married Sharon Thurk at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. Dennis worked for "Line Clearance" for four years as a tree trimmer. In 1974 he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service where he was an officer in charge at Burnett and Doylestown. He was postmaster at Fall River and then Fox Lake from 1986 until he retired in 2003. Dennis was a life member of Veteran's of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Horicon.

Dennis is survived by three children: Tom (Laura) Rechek of Fox Lake, Tim (Elaine) Rechek of Brandon, and Tiffany (Ryan) Klavekoske of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren: Owen and Caleb Klavekoske, T.J. and Colton Rechek, and Grayson, Gabby, and Toby Rechek; two sisters: Jane (Ray) Papke of S.C. and Joyce (Garron) Gibson of Green Bay; two brothers: Curt (Mary) Rechek of Brandon and Mike (Amy) Rechek of Fox Lake; sister-in-law, Marcia Rechek of Beaver Dam; his beloved dog, "Partner"; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Sheri Rechek; his parents, Eugene and Chrysanta Rechek; and a brother, Jerry Rechek.

Private services will be held.

