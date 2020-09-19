Menu
Thelma Schlieve
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Schlieve, Thelma

WINNECONNE - Thelma Schlieve, 87, of Winneconne, formerly of Waupun, passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

Thelma was born May 19, 1933, the son of Tom and Della VandeSlunt Pluim. Thelma attended Waupun schools. On March 24, 1951 she married Judson Schlieve at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Thelma and Jud owned and operated Judson's from 1954 to 2003. They resided in Waupun until 2003 when they moved to their home on Lake Winneconne. Thelma was active in clubs and loved to crochet, play cards, fish, and cook. She always made her house a home where everyone was welcome. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by six children: Clint (Vicki) Schlieve of Winchester, Cal (Beth) Schlieve of Waupun, Clay Schlieve of Waupun, Chuck (Kathy) Schlieve of Waupun, Jamie (Glenn) Marwitz of Waupun, and Jodi (John) Holbach of Waupun; 22 grandchildren: Amber (Brad) Gaffney, Nicci (Aaron) Vande Zande, Katie (Jeff) Paulson, Karen (Matt) Smith, Kristin Cates and special friend, Kirsten, Kyle (Tina) Schlieve, Curtis (Samantha) Schlieve, Erica (Paul) Loomans, Sarah (Ryan) Groenewold, Adam (Toni) Schlieve, Emily (Jeff) Aalsma, Andy (Beth) Schlieve, Brett (Kathy) Schlieve, Nate (Kirstin) Schlieve, Alex (Katie) Schlieve, Samantha Schlieve, Amanda (Seth) Hopp, Jon (Lindsey) Marwitz, Lukas (Holly) Marwitz, Erik (Brea) Marwitz, Brittany (Jordan) Vande Zande, and Erin (Cole) Holbach; 40 great-grandchildren; sisters: Marlene Schlagel and Diane Farr; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Pluim, Darlene Pero, and Ardell (Fritz) Harmsen.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Judson Schlieve; a son, Curt Schlieve; a grandson, Jason Schlieve; brothers, Alvin Pluim, Delmar Pluim, Harvey Pluim, and Lester Pluim, and their spouses as well as Louis Pluim; sisters, Bertha Doolan and Helen Howard and their spouses.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Dear Cathy, I am sorry to hear of your mothers passing. I see where you got your beautiful smile. You mom sounds like she lived life with joy and love in her heart. Please know I am thinking of you and keeping you and yours close in thought and in prayer. My deepest sympathy,
Wendy Franklin
Friend
September 18, 2020