Clingman, Harvey Morley

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - Harvey Clingman passed away Sept. 4, 2020, in Mountain Home, Ark.

Harvey grew up on a farm near Baraboo, Wis. He worked many years at Olin Badger Ammunition Plant while also maintaining a cattle farm in Fairfield Township. After semi-retiring, he operated his own refrigeration repair business in Greenfield Township.

He retired to his own fishing lake in Cave City, Ark., where he was an avid gardener, skeet shooter and fisherman. He later moved to Mountain Home, Ark.

He is preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Marybell Clingman; sister, Ismay Keepers; and brother, Edwin Clingman.

He is survived by wife, Kay Clingman; son, Jerry Clingman; brothers, Wilbur "Dean" Clingman and Gene Clingman; step-children, Steven Clingman, Phillip Clingman, Abby Weigel, Carl Clingman, Marianne Clingman, Jane Nachreiner; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends at gravesite in Fairfield Cemetery will be announced at a later date.