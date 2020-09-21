Corliss, Jerome Ray "Joe"

HANCOCK - Jerome "Joe" Ray Corliss, age 76 of Hancock passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Thedacare Hospital, Wild Rose. He was born on Dec. 5, 1943 in Portland, Ore. to Rex and Marie (McMahon) Corliss. On Nov. 20, 1961 he joined the United States Marine Corp, served in Vietnam during his enlistment. Joe was honorably discharged in 1966. On July 15, 1967 he married Charlotte Weidmann in Rio, Wis. Joe worked at John Deere in Horicon and retired in January of 2003. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing. He was a life member of the Adams County V.F.W.

Joe is survived by his wife: Charlotte Corliss; children: Michael (Jessica) Corliss, Kim (Tim) Russell, Kelli (Jeff) Rortvedt; seven grandchildren: Jodi, Jessica, Jennifer, Allison, Ryan, Katie, Brendan; two great grandchildren: Leo, Bentley; two brothers: Roger Corliss, Rodney Corliss; sister: Karen Kearney; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma followed by military honors. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. www.wautomafuneralhome.com