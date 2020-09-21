Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerome Corliss
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Corliss, Jerome Ray "Joe"

HANCOCK - Jerome "Joe" Ray Corliss, age 76 of Hancock passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Thedacare Hospital, Wild Rose. He was born on Dec. 5, 1943 in Portland, Ore. to Rex and Marie (McMahon) Corliss. On Nov. 20, 1961 he joined the United States Marine Corp, served in Vietnam during his enlistment. Joe was honorably discharged in 1966. On July 15, 1967 he married Charlotte Weidmann in Rio, Wis. Joe worked at John Deere in Horicon and retired in January of 2003. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing. He was a life member of the Adams County V.F.W.

Joe is survived by his wife: Charlotte Corliss; children: Michael (Jessica) Corliss, Kim (Tim) Russell, Kelli (Jeff) Rortvedt; seven grandchildren: Jodi, Jessica, Jennifer, Allison, Ryan, Katie, Brendan; two great grandchildren: Leo, Bentley; two brothers: Roger Corliss, Rodney Corliss; sister: Karen Kearney; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma followed by military honors. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. www.wautomafuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Leikness Funeral Home
, Wautoma, Wisconsin
Sep
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Leikness Funeral Home
, Wautoma, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.