Richard Haertel
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1946
DIED
September 17, 2020

Haertel, Richard J.

JUNEAU - Richard J. Haertel cleared the last hurdle and crossed the finish line of life in the early morning light on Sept. 17, 2020. Better known as Sammy, Elmo or Mo, the Unknown Miller Man, Papa, Dad and Dick, he lived a full life. He was born and raised in Juneau, Wis., starting on April 26, 1946, by Ernie and Jean Haertel. He met and married his wife, Charlene (Stokes) Haertel, in Juneau, and it is where they built two homes and raised their daughters.

Dick dedicated his life to others. Starting at a young age, he worked hard for his family. He bought the family's first car with his older brother at the age of 16. As a star athlete for Juneau High School, Dick ran track and was the star receiver for the Trojan football team. He went to state his senior year in both sports. His record for the low hurdles still stands to this day. After high school, he proudly served his country in Vietnam, where he was injured. Later on he gave his time to the Juneau Jaycees then the Lions. He was a city alderman, church president, and an active member of the Juneau Legion and Lowell VFW. Community and family were his top priorities and served them both with humor and purpose. His final act of service was his brain donation to further Alzheimer's research through the UW.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Jean; his older brother, David; and younger brother, James. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; children, Shana and Jason Haertel-Strehlow, and Lezley and Ryan Lenz; grandchildren, Takeo Haertel-Strehlow, Alexander, Zoey and Bryce Lenz; sister, Lynn Haertel; sister-in-law, Gloria Haertel; nieces, Stacy Boyer and Sara Imhoff; grandnieces, Chase and Carson Boyer and Ella Imhoff; as well as numerous friends.

The family plans to have a small private service on Oct. 17, 2020, at their home. Following the service at 3 p.m., friends and well-wishers are welcome to participate in a drive through visitation at Ryan and Lezley's farm (W9930 Ghost Hill Road, Beaver Dam, WI) where they can drive through to pay their respects to the family; contact Jen Terlaan (920-318-9633), [email protected] for the details. A celebration of Dick's life will be held next year when large social gatherings resume.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Wisconsin Foundation, Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute Fund, US Bank Lock Box, PO Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or directly on their website: https://wai.wisc.edu/give/.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Service
3:00p.m.
W9930 Ghost Hill Road
, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
My husband, Arnold, and I send our deepest condolences to my cousin Dick's family. Dick's purpose in life was to serve others---his family, his country, his God. His was a life well lived. We ask for peace for those who will grieve his passing.
Marjorie Bachhuber
Family
September 22, 2020
I have such fond memories of Dick and loved time spent with him and you, Charlene. There were many high school stories shared and a lot of laughter. May you cherish all of the memories knowing what a good man he was and know that he made a difference and will continue to make a difference with his after death donation to help others.
Sandy Braman
Friend
September 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences and prayers for for the family during this time! May Dick Rest In Peace He was loved by many & will be missed - but his legacy will live on due to his unselfish life to others. GOD. BLESS & REST IN PEACE until we meet again in Gods house
Kathy (Braman) Mallon
Friend
September 21, 2020