Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine Tousey-Marroquin
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Tousey-Marroquin, Christine Harriet "Chrissy"

MADISON - Christine Harriet "Chrissy" Tousey-Marroquin, 60, unexpectedly went to her heavenly home on Sept. 17, 2020, under the care UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She was born on March 17, 1960, to the late Phillip and Olivia Tousey. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy and attended Mount Senario College. She married Hector V. Marroquin from El Salvador in 1992. Together, they had one son, Hector V. Marroquin II.

In her spare time, Chrissy enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with her family, buying and selling antiques and collectables, dog sitting, keeping up with political and world events, and researching her family history. She was an enrolled member of the Brothertown Indian Nation of Wisconsin and enjoyed volunteering at the Brothertown Tribal Center.

She is lovingly survived by Hector V. Marroquin and her son, Hector (Reese) Marroquin II; siblings, Phyllis (Scott Nelson) Tousey, Melissa Tousey-Schmidt, and Wesley (Judy) Tousey; nieces and nephews, Phillip (Katherine Stephenson) Tousey III, Brandi (Jodi) Overholt, Gabe Tousey, Natasha (Michael) Davidson, Danielle (Scott) Mckinney, Zach (Jessica) Tousey, Katie (Aaron) Studeman, Erin (David) Peterson; great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Olivia Tousey; as well as one brother, Phillip Tousey II.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care Sun Prairie for always taking care of Chrissy and treating her like family, as well as UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital for their care of Chrissy.

A memorial and celebration of life for Chrissy will be held at a later date. She will be interned in Oakwood Cemetery, alongside her parents.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.