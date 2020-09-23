Tousey-Marroquin, Christine Harriet "Chrissy"

MADISON - Christine Harriet "Chrissy" Tousey-Marroquin, 60, unexpectedly went to her heavenly home on Sept. 17, 2020, under the care UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She was born on March 17, 1960, to the late Phillip and Olivia Tousey. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy and attended Mount Senario College. She married Hector V. Marroquin from El Salvador in 1992. Together, they had one son, Hector V. Marroquin II.

In her spare time, Chrissy enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with her family, buying and selling antiques and collectables, dog sitting, keeping up with political and world events, and researching her family history. She was an enrolled member of the Brothertown Indian Nation of Wisconsin and enjoyed volunteering at the Brothertown Tribal Center.

She is lovingly survived by Hector V. Marroquin and her son, Hector (Reese) Marroquin II; siblings, Phyllis (Scott Nelson) Tousey, Melissa Tousey-Schmidt, and Wesley (Judy) Tousey; nieces and nephews, Phillip (Katherine Stephenson) Tousey III, Brandi (Jodi) Overholt, Gabe Tousey, Natasha (Michael) Davidson, Danielle (Scott) Mckinney, Zach (Jessica) Tousey, Katie (Aaron) Studeman, Erin (David) Peterson; great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Olivia Tousey; as well as one brother, Phillip Tousey II.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care Sun Prairie for always taking care of Chrissy and treating her like family, as well as UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital for their care of Chrissy.

A memorial and celebration of life for Chrissy will be held at a later date. She will be interned in Oakwood Cemetery, alongside her parents.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.